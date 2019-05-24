Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, Belarus will prepare action plan for integration development by June 21

Business & Economy
May 24, 19:27 UTC+3 MINSK

On May 23, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said that a meeting of the Belarusian-Russian working group may take place in the near future

MINSK, May 24 /TASS/. Belarus and Russia will prepare an action program for the development of integration within the Union State, Prime Minister of Belarus Sergey Rumas told reporters after a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

"Following the results of the meeting, today we have instructed the working group on integration to prepare a program of actions," he said as quoted by the BelTA agency.

In December 2018, the presidents of Russia and Belarus decided to establish an intergovernmental working group on the development of integration. From the Russian side, it was headed by Economic Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin, from Belarus - by Minister of Economy Dmitry Krutoy. The group included representatives of about a dozen of ministries of the two countries.

On May 23, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said that a meeting of the Belarusian-Russian working group on various aspects of integration may take place in the near future.

Countries
Belarus
