Deputy prime ministers of Russia, Belarus sign protocol on discussion of oil issues

GORKI, May 24. /TASS/. Deputy prime ministers of Russia and Belarus, Dmitry Kozak and Igor Lyashenko, signed a protocol on discussion of oil issues on the sidelines of the talks between heads of governments of the two countries on Friday, Russian PM’s spokesman Oleg Osipov told journalists.

"Prior to the extended talks, Dmitry Kozak and Igor Lyashenko signed a protocol on discussion of cooperation issues in the oil sector," he said.

Kozak and Lyashenko had a meeting in Moscow on Thursday prior to the talks between prime ministers of Russia and Belarus, Dmitry Medvedev and Sergei Rumas.

Osipov also said that prime ministers discussed all issues on the agenda of the relationship in detail on Friday, including trade and economic collaboration and EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) cooperation.