Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Deputy prime ministers of Russia, Belarus sign protocol on discussion of oil issues

Business & Economy
May 24, 17:28 UTC+3

Kozak and Lyashenko signed a document on the sidelines of the talks between heads of governments of the two countries

Share
1 pages in this article

GORKI, May 24. /TASS/. Deputy prime ministers of Russia and Belarus, Dmitry Kozak and Igor Lyashenko, signed a protocol on discussion of oil issues on the sidelines of the talks between heads of governments of the two countries on Friday, Russian PM’s spokesman Oleg Osipov told journalists.

Read also
Belneftekhim Chairman Andrey Rybakov

Minsk and Moscow to start discussing oil supplies to Belarus in June — Belneftekhim

"Prior to the extended talks, Dmitry Kozak and Igor Lyashenko signed a protocol on discussion of cooperation issues in the oil sector," he said.

Kozak and Lyashenko had a meeting in Moscow on Thursday prior to the talks between prime ministers of Russia and Belarus, Dmitry Medvedev and Sergei Rumas.

Osipov also said that prime ministers discussed all issues on the agenda of the relationship in detail on Friday, including trade and economic collaboration and EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) cooperation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine’s new chief of General Staff says Crimea was lost long before 2014
2
Ukrainian opposition leader Medvedchuk exits Donbass peace talks
3
Venezuela pins hopes on Russia, China in developing nanosatellites
4
Skripal’s niece hands over recordings of his latest phone calls to Investigative Committee
5
Scientists name a new reason for methane release in the Arctic
6
Upgraded Lebedev handgun may become standard weapon of Russia’s National Guard
7
Russia studies possibility of creating electromagnetic missiles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT