MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Sberbank may hold consultations with Ukraine’s new leader Vladimir Zelensky on the future of its Ukrainian subsidiary, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s top lender Sberbank Herman Gref told reporters on Friday.

"I do not think it is possible within the next half a year, as he now has to form the new government, elections and so on. He will not have time for us within the next half a year, later consultations are possible. Of course, we will resume efforts," he said.