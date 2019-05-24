Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Losses from cyberattacks in Russia in 2019 may double to $40.27 bln, Sberbank says

Business & Economy
May 24, 14:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Deputy Chairman of Sberbank Stanislav Kuznetsov earlier forecast losses from cyberattacks for 2018 in Russia at the level of $20.14 bln

© EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Losses of the Russian economy from hacker attacks in 2019 can double and amount to 2.6 trillion rubles ($40.27 bln), Deputy Chairman of Sberbank Stanislav Kuznetsov.

"I do not rule out that at the current pace of cybercrime growth, losses can double," he said.

Kuznetsov had earlier forecast losses from cyberattacks for 2018 in Russia at the level of 1.3 trillion rubles ($20.14 bln).

At the same time, he noted that growth of damage from cyberattacks can be prevented.

"We have a chance to prevent the growth of cyber damage if together we assess the level of such risk very correctly. It seems to me that many people right now underestimate the dangers of cyber threats. And what we see today is that more and more companies are starting to work and act correctly," he added.

