Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sberbank plans to optimize presence in Europe, says CEO

Business & Economy
May 24, 10:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The CEO did not expand on the number of European subsidiaries

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russia’s top lender Sberbank plans to optimize its presence in European countries, Chief Executive Officer Herman Gref said in an interview published by Kommersant business daily on Friday.

"We plan to optimize European presence, though we cannot announce the countries," he said when asked whether the credit organization plans to reduce presence in Europe.

Read also

Sberbank intends to accelerate currency payments in China

CEO did not specify how many European subsidiaries would be optimized either.

Sberbank Europe AG, headquartered in Vienna, is a banking group 100% owned by Sberbank Russia. It is present in eight markets in Central and Eastern Europe: Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Slovenia and Serbia. Sberbank also has a subsidiary in Switzerland.

In August 2018, Vice President, head of Sberbank International block Igor Kolomeysky said that the bank did not plan any further expansion abroad and would focus on developing the existing banking structures.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia studies possibility of creating electromagnetic missiles
2
FSB busts four underground arms workshops
3
Several countries express interest in purchasing RD-120 rocket engine — Roscosmos
4
Russia signs contract to dispatch military specialists to Republic of Congo
5
Russia to take counter-measures over US radar deployment in Norway
6
Russian hi-tech firm develops 1st super-computer based on domestic processor
7
Russian fighter jets scrambled 3 times in last week on interception missions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT