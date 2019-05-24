Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Railways to open affiliate in Japan

Business & Economy
May 24, 7:45 UTC+3

The branch may open in Japan this year

TOKYO, May 24. /TASS/. Russian Railways (RZD) plans to open an affiliate in Japan this year, RZD Vice President Alexander Misharin told TASS on Friday.

"We are currently conducting preliminary work and hope to open [an affiliate in Japan] this year," Misharin said.

The "Transsiberia for Japan" forum opened in Tokyo on Friday. The forum was organized by the Russian Railways. Forum guests will learn about new package solutions to transport cargoes from Japan through Far Eastern ports to Russia and Europe.

