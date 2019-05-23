Russian hi-tech firm develops 1st super-computer based on domestic processor

INNOPOLIS /Tatarstan/, May 23. /TASS/. The Bruk Institute of Electronic Control Computers within Avtomatika Group (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) has developed jointly with RSC Conglomerate the first super-computer based on the Russian Elbrus-8S eight-core processor. Avtomatika Group unveiled its super-computer at the ‘Digital Industry of Industrial Russia’ conference on Thursday.

The new super-computer can be used in such spheres as mathematical modelling for industry and healthcare, big data processing and for carrying out scientific calculations, Avtomatika CEO Vladimir Kabanov said.

Besides, the device can be used for neural computations and other applications requiring production and energy efficiency and large computing capacities.

"This is a completely domestic product with high information security. It requires low maintenance costs, is compact and noiseless," Kabanov said.

The new super-computer is distinguished by its high-energy efficiency: it requires less than 6% of the total consumed power on its cooling. The server rack has its peak performance of up to 75 teraflops (75 trillion floating-point operations per second) while the super-computer’s total capacity is actually unlimited: server racks can be integrated into a single computer cluster.