Yakutia receives fuel for northern settlements within summer navigation

YAKUTSK, May 23. /TASS/. More than 150,000 tonnes of fuel for the next winter will be delivered to Yakutia's northern settlements within the summer navigation on Yakut rivers, the regional housing authority told TASS on Wednesday.

"We plan to deliver more than 150,000 tonnes of coal and fuel for heating stations," the authority’s press service said. "They will be delivered along the Arctic rivers - the Yana, the Indigirka and the Kolyma."

"This way, we shall receive about a half of what we need for the season, and the rest has been delivered by winter roads," the press service added, explaining the northern settlements’ energy system depends fully on deliveries for the season.

Usually, navigation on the Arctic rivers begins in mid-July and continues to September.

In 2019, more than 368,000 tonnes of fuel will be delivered during the navigation to the housing authorities’ all branches across the region.