Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Yakutia receives fuel for northern settlements within summer navigation

Business & Economy
May 23, 14:38 UTC+3 YAKUTSK

Usually, navigation on the Arctic rivers begins in mid-July and continues to September

Share
1 pages in this article

YAKUTSK, May 23. /TASS/. More than 150,000 tonnes of fuel for the next winter will be delivered to Yakutia's northern settlements within the summer navigation on Yakut rivers, the regional housing authority told TASS on Wednesday.

"We plan to deliver more than 150,000 tonnes of coal and fuel for heating stations," the authority’s press service said. "They will be delivered along the Arctic rivers - the Yana, the Indigirka and the Kolyma."

"This way, we shall receive about a half of what we need for the season, and the rest has been delivered by winter roads," the press service added, explaining the northern settlements’ energy system depends fully on deliveries for the season.

Usually, navigation on the Arctic rivers begins in mid-July and continues to September.

In 2019, more than 368,000 tonnes of fuel will be delivered during the navigation to the housing authorities’ all branches across the region.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine opens high treason case against Poroshenko over Kerch Strait incident
2
Air defense force destroys four rockets fired by terrorists at Russia’s Hmeymim airbase
3
Bank of Russia may consider gold-backed cryptocurrency
4
Owner says he won’t release whales, orcas held captive in Russia’s Far East
5
Russian experts plan to study Novaya Zemlya bays, to monitor sunken nuclear submarines
6
Drugs found at Russian ex-minister’s apartment, investigators say
7
BBC never requested permission to use Putin’s image in its program, says Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT