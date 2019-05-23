Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Bank of Russia may consider gold-backed cryptocurrency

Business & Economy
May 23, 14:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia will review a proposal to create a gold-backed cryptocurrency, which could be used for mutual settlements with other countries, Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

"As for mutual settlements, we will consider, of course, your proposal on what a gold-backed cryptocurrency. But, in my opinion, it is more important to develop settlements in national currencies," she said at the State Duma.

She added that now the settlements in national currencies in the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union are developing and there is a "good dynamics."

Read also

Sberbank CEO doubts cryptocurrencies will replace traditional means of payment

According to Nabiullina, the Bank of Russia opposes the use of cryptocurrency in the country's monetary system. "We are generally opposed to cryptocurrencies being launched into our monetary system. We do not see the possibility that cryptocurrencies could act as monetary surrogates. Definitely not in this part," she said.

In early 2019, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has prepared a report for leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member-states on cryptocurrencies as part of efforts to formulate regulation framework in that field.

"We have prepared an analytical report and will present it soon, that will analyze what cryptocurrencies are, what is happening in the world, what approaches countries have, what regulation is provided," EEC’s Minister of Integration and Macroeconomics Tatyana Valovaya said.

The minister noted that a common financial market is being created within the Eurasian Economic Union by 2025. "If the trend of cryptocurrencies and blockchain development is picking up pace, we have to realize that," she said, adding that "a pool of experts from all five countries has been formed within the (EAEU) platform."

The minister also urged to create regulation mechanisms in that area considering the best global practices.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine opens high treason case against Poroshenko over Kerch Strait incident
2
Air defense force destroys four rockets fired by terrorists at Russia’s Hmeymim airbase
3
Bank of Russia may consider gold-backed cryptocurrency
4
Owner says he won’t release whales, orcas held captive in Russia’s Far East
5
Russian experts plan to study Novaya Zemlya bays, to monitor sunken nuclear submarines
6
Drugs found at Russian ex-minister’s apartment, investigators say
7
BBC never requested permission to use Putin’s image in its program, says Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT