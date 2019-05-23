Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

About $4.6 million to be invested in Russkaya Station in Antarctica by 2021

Business & Economy
May 23, 14:35 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The station, set up in the 1970s, was suspended over budget constraints in 1990

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, May 23. /TASS/. The research station Russkaya, in western Antarctica, on the coast of Marie Byrd Land, mothballed in 1990, will be recommissioned in 2021, for which purpose the Russian Antarctic Expedition will be granted about 300 million rubles ($4.6 million) of budget money, the deputy director of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute under the Russian Academy of Sciences, Alexander Klepikov, told TASS on Thursday.

"The Russkaya Station is to be reopened in 2021. The Russian Antarctic Expedition has obtained about 300 million rubles for the purpose. The decision to reopen the station was made mostly at the initiative of the space corporation Roscosmos, which is heavily involved in all of our projects, except for the station Vostok. It plants equipment for the GLONASS system and the system of tracking spacecraft. The company needs the location of the Russkaya Station," he said.

The station was set up in the 1970s. Starting from 1980 it operated as a seasonal field base. Budget constraints forced its suspension in 1990.

For a long time the Russian Antarctic Expedition pressed for its reactivation. A group of researchers visited it in 2008 to install distance monitoring equipment.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine opens high treason case against Poroshenko over Kerch Strait incident
2
Air defense force destroys four rockets fired by terrorists at Russia’s Hmeymim airbase
3
Bank of Russia may consider gold-backed cryptocurrency
4
Owner says he won’t release whales, orcas held captive in Russia’s Far East
5
Russian experts plan to study Novaya Zemlya bays, to monitor sunken nuclear submarines
6
Drugs found at Russian ex-minister’s apartment, investigators say
7
BBC never requested permission to use Putin’s image in its program, says Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT