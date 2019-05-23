Russia’s currency reserves stand at comfortable level, says Central Bank chief

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves stand at a comfortable level and have almost reached the $500 bln target, Central Bank Chief Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

"Last year reserves rose from $433 bln to $469 bln, as of May 1 they equaled $491 bln. Reserves are on the rise due to the fiscal rule, the current level of reserves is sufficient by any reckoning. Several years ago we said that we considered $500 bln as a certain reserves target that covers all possible risks considering external factors as well. So we see that we are almost close to that level," she said.