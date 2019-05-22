Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Authorities should assist trade unions in upholding rights of working people, says Putin

Business & Economy
May 22, 21:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The president noted that improving social partnership mechanisms is one of the most important areas of joint work of the state and trade unions

© Mikhail Metzel/ITASS

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The Russian authorities should assist trade unions in upholding the rights of working people, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the congress of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions.

"In any case, the state, the authorities are obliged to assist trade unions in upholding the labor rights of citizens. In this case, it is not about any pressure or interference [of the state] in the affairs of business," Putin said.

He stressed that the requirements and norms of the Russian labor legislation are absolutely the same for both private and state enterprises and organizations.

Putin noted that improving social partnership mechanisms is one of the most important areas of joint work of the state and trade unions.

"In the coming years, the situation in the economy, in the structure of employment, in the labor market as a whole will inevitably change," Putin said.

He noted that the transformation associated with the renewal of production is already underway.

"Of course, the problems, arising in this regard in the field of social and labor relations should be solved in a timely manner. This means anticipating, relying on the forecasts of scientists and experts. Therefore, the significance of negotiations, the search for compromises, and mutually acceptable approaches will only grow," the President concluded.

Vladimir Putin
