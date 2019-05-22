Republika Srpska determined to join TurkStream project

BELGRADE, May 22. /TASS/. Republika Srpska (one of the two political entities that comprise Bosnia and Herzegovina) is determined to build a section of the TurkStream pipeline on its territory, Serb Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik said following the meeting with Russian Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Pyotr Ivantsev on Wednesday.

"Russia is working actively in Republika Srpska, we would like to expand this. The key issue, which we will address in the future, is the construction of the gas pipeline section to be connected to TurkStream. I believe it is important that this topic be discussed in Sarajevo, in the Federation, to strengthen the gas supply across Bosnia and Herzegovina. We want to construct the pipeline from Bijeljina to Banja Luka, this will be one of the topics for discussion in St. Petersburg," he said in an interview with the national RTRS TV channel.

Milorad Dodik will pay a visit to St. Petersburg on June 6 to take part in the 2019 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). SPIEF has been held since 1997 and has become a leading world forum for business talks and discussing key issues that Russia, emerging economies and the world as a whole are facing. The 2019 Forum will be held on June 6-8.

Earlier, Republika Srpska’s neighboring Serbia began the construction of its part of the pipeline ahead of the completion of works on the Bulgarian section. On March 5, the Serbian Energy Agency greenlighted the construction works, which were set to begin in April. The joint venture of the Russian energy giant Gazprom and Srbijagas, Gastrans d.o.o. Novi Sad, will administer the construction of the pipeline running from the Bulgarian border to the Hungary. The Serbian section of TurkStream will begin supplying gas before the end of April 2020.

The Serbian section of TurkStream is intended to begin near the town of Zajecar near the Bulgarian border and cross the border with Hungary near the town of Horgos. The pipeline’s input capacity is expected to be around 13.88 mln cubic meters of gas per day, while the output capacity - around 10 mln cubic meters.

TurkStream is a gas pipeline that is being constructed under the Black Sea to the European part of Turkey and further on to the border with Greece, bypassing Ukraine. The first line is intended for the Turkish market, the second branch is going to supply the countries of Southern and Southeastern Europe. Gazprom considers Greece, Italy, Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary as potential markets.