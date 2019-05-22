Ford recalls more than 14,500 cars in Russia over suspension issue

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Ford Sollers Holding LLC, Russian dealer of Ford, will recall 14,576 Ford Explorer cars in Russia due to suspension issues, the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation reported and Metrology (Rosstandard) said on Wednesday.

The recall will cover cars sold from August 2012 to April 2018.

The reason for the recall of vehicles was fact that "frequent shocks and a range of rebound of the entire suspension on uneven roads," that can increase pressure on toe link which may lead to cracks, the report says.

Rosstandart stressed that cracks on the toe link increase the risk of accidents while driving.

All repair work will be carried out free of charge for vehicle owners.