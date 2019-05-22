Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Return of capital to Russia shows growing confidence in country's economy, says Putin

Business & Economy
May 22, 15:27 UTC+3
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The return of capital to Russia is a sign of growing confidence in the national economy, President Vladimir Putin said at the congress of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia.

"As for the capital that is flowing away, it is really flowing away, but it is also flowing back, more and more. <...> The largest investments come to Russia from countries like Cyprus and the Netherlands. It's just the repatriation of capital. This suggests that there is trust in the economy, and it is growing," he said.

Show more
Persons
Vladimir Putin
