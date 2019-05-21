Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Trans Arctic expedition’s first research vessel returns home

Business & Economy
May 21, 15:38 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The Trans Arctic 2019 expedition, which has four stages, began on March 20 in Murmansk and will continue to autumn, 2019

ST. PETERSBURG, May 21. /TASS/. The Akademik Treshnikov research vessel returned to Murmansk from the Trans Arctic 2019 expedition, the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute’s press service told TASS on Monday.

The Trans Arctic 2019 expedition, which has four stages, began on March 20 in Murmansk and will continue to autumn, 2019.

Russian scientists plan two Arctic expeditions before 2020

"Today [May 20], the Akademik Treshnikov has come to the Murmansk sea port thus finishing the first stage of the Trans Arctic 2019 expedition," the press service said.

The Akademik Treshnikov vessel on March 20 departed from Murmansk heading north of the Franz Josef Land Archipelago to begin drifting there. Upon the return, the scientists will analyze results of their work, the Institute’s representative said. During the drifting, the experts made hydrometeorology tests, studied water and ice; they used helicopters to measure streams in the Barents Sea and registered changes in the flora and fauna. On board the Akademik Treshnikov were a crew of 50 people and 54 experts from 15 research institutions.

About the expedition

The Trans Arctic 2019 scientific polar expedition is a big project of Russia’s hydrometeorology service, RosHydroMet, which continues the research traditions of sea, air and drift expeditions and stations in the Arctic’s high latitudes. The first stage kicked off in March on board the Akademik Treshnikov vessel. The Mikhail Somov, Professor Multanovsky and Professor Molchanov research vessels will also participate in the voyage.

Earlier, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev ordered to allocate in 2019 almost 870 million rubles ($13 million) for scientific studies and monitoring of the Arctic environment during the Trans Arctic 2019 expedition.

Many Arctic stations and most Antarctic stations from different countries take part in the Year of Polar Prediction P (YOPP). Received information will be used for weather forecasts’ mathematical modeling. If the experiment demonstrates good results, the World Meteorological Organization may recommend building up regular meteorology probes.

