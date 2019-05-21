Kremlin assures possible US sanctions will not affect Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The Kremlin is confident that the Nord Stream 2 construction will be completed despite possible US sanctions, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The project has already been implemented to a large extent, and there is a certain confidence that the project will be finalized and launched for the benefit of European consumers of gas," he said.

Asked to comment on Washington’s intention to impose sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction project announced by US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry on Tuesday in Kiev, Peskov emphasized that the issue is about an international project. "That is an international project, in which a whole group of international large giant companies are participating, the project has already been implemented to a large extent, the financing of the project has been provided to a large extent, and it is moving forward rather fast," he noted.

Putin's spokesman also stressed that "the project meets the interests of providing Europe’s energy security, it is in the interests of European producers, first of all of Germany, and it has nothing to do with the politics."