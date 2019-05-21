Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's Economy Ministry maintains 2019 GDP growth outlook at 1.3%

Business & Economy
May 21, 9:51 UTC+3

The minister added that he does not expect a recession in the Russian economy in the second half of 2019

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Economic Development Ministry maintains its GDP growth outlook for 2019 at 1.3%, Minister Maksim Oreshkin told reporters on Tuesday.

"So far yes," he said when asked whether the ministry considers the GDP growth outlook for this year of 1.3% still relevant. "The data for the first quarter is preliminary and may change in both directions. We projected a weak dynamics (for Q1)," he said.

The minister added that he does not expect a recession in the Russian economy in the second half of 2019. "I believe that was the tax and budget factor, which played an important negative role in the first quarter," Oreshkin explained.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's Economy Ministry maintains 2019 GDP growth outlook at 1.3%
2
Terrorists maintain capabilities for global strikes, warns FSB chief
3
US, Germany, UK, Poland block UN SC emergency session on Ukraine's language law
4
Multipurpose lab module Nauka to be launched to ISS in autumn 2020 — source
5
UNSC to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine’s language law
6
Real incomes of Russians will continue to decline in 2019 — Accounts Chamber
7
Abkhazian opposition declare open-ended strike as parliament refuses to postpone election
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT