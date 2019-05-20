Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Real incomes of Russians will continue to decline in 2019 — Accounts Chamber

Business & Economy
May 20, 16:10 UTC+3

The government lacks plans for monetary social support of citizens, a representative with the Accounts Chamber said

Russian Accounts Chamber

Russian Accounts Chamber

© Pavel Smertin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Real incomes of Russians will continue to fall in 2019 as the government lacks plans for monetary social support of citizens, a representative with the Accounts Chamber told TASS.

"Real disposable incomes of the population in the first quarter of 2019 decreased by 2.3% in comparison with the first quarter of 2018. In order to fix a minimum growth (100.1%) for the whole year, real disposable incomes of the population must to grow in the second to fourth quarters at a rate of at least 1% per quarter. But, in order to reach the level of the forecast indicator taken into account in the calculations to Federal Law No. 459-FZ (101%), the quarterly growth should be higher than 2% per quarter," the official said.

"Taking into account the current trends and the fact that in 2019 no significant new monetary measures of social support of citizens are expected, there are risks of maintaining the dynamics of this indicator in a negative area," the agency’s source added.

