MINSK, May 20. / TASS /. Belarus is ready to resume the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba main oil pipeline after receiving confirmation from Ukraine and Poland, Belneftekhim press secretary Marina Kostyuchenko told TASS on Monday.

"We are ready to start pumping, we are waiting for confirmation from Ukraine and Poland," she said.

However, she could not name a specific timeline for the resumption of transit.