Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sberbank CEO does not expect serious GDP growth in 2019

Business & Economy
May 19, 18:35 UTC+3 PETRIPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY

According to Herman Gref, the funds allocated on national projects will not be used this year as the projects have not yet been committed to paper

Share
1 pages in this article
Sberbank CEO Herman Gref

Sberbank CEO Herman Gref

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

PETRIPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, May 19. /TASS/. Russia’s GDP growth in 2019 is not expected to be very big but it will be a year of boost for the country’s economy on the backdrop of the launch of national projects, Sberbank CEO Herman Gref said on Sunday.

"There is a threat of sanctions, as usual. Such uncertainty impacts our investment climate and the ruble. This year is a year of a week economic dynamics, less than two percent, according to our forecasts, but things have got moving from the point of view of the launch of national projects, including the one on the digital economy. So, this will be a year of boost," he said in an interview with the Deistvuyushchiye Litsa (Political Actors) with Nailya Asker-zade program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to Gref, the funds allocated on national projects will not be used this year as the projects have not yet been committed to paper.

"So, I would not expect big results this year. But the next year may demonstrate another economic dynamics thanks to the implementation of national projects," he note.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
A Just Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian foreign ministry to do its best to help Butina raise funds to pay her attorneys
2
US mood swings, no one can predict future relations - Kremlin
3
Ukraine may hold early parliamentary elections in mid-July - report
4
Latvia claims Russian warship spotted near its border
5
Sberbank CEO does not expect serious GDP growth in 2019
6
Turkey to take part in production of S-500s in cooperation with Russia - Erdogan
7
Gazprom CEO says possible delays in Nord Strem-2 implementation will be insignificant
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT