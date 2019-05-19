Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Slovakia will back any steps to keep gas transit to Europe, says senior diplomat

Business & Economy
May 19, 15:34 UTC+3 TASHKENT

Bratislava calls for modernizing Ukraine’s gas transportation system to ensure further transit of gas bound for Slovakia through Ukrainian territory

Share
1 pages in this article

TASHKENT, May 19. /TASS/. Bratislava will support any initiatives in order to preserve Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine’s territory, State Secretary of Slovakia’s Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs Lukas Parizek told TASS commenting on the new Ukrainian leadership’s plans to involve the United States in the gas talks.

"We will back any steps, which will ease gas transit and reliable supplies, including for Slovakia, and also satisfy Ukraine," Parizek said.

According to the senior diplomat, Bratislava calls for modernizing Ukraine’s gas transportation system to ensure further transit of gas bound for Slovakia through Ukrainian territory. "There have been discussions on creating an international consortium that would implement this modernization," he said.

Earlier, Ukrainian news agency UNN reported citing President-Elect Vladimir Zelensky’s press service that his team expected to hold consultations with the country’s government and fulfill decisions on gas supplies agreed on with the EU, the US and other partners.

The contracts Gazprom and Naftogaz signed in 2009 for the supply of gas to Ukraine and the transit of gas through the country to Europe expire in the end of this year. Extension of the agreements on transit of Russian gas after 2019 is also being discussed in the context of the planned construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, which will bypass the transit countries.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
A Just Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Passengers of SSJ 100 plane fly to Moscow after aborted takeoff from Ulyanovsk
2
Slovakia will back any steps to keep gas transit to Europe, says senior diplomat
3
Seven ships of Republic of China Navy arrive in Vladivostok Fri for joint drill
4
OPEC+ monitoring committee won’t make recommendations on output volume on Sunday
5
Latvia claims Russian warship spotted near its border
6
Turkey to take part in production of S-500s in cooperation with Russia - Erdogan
7
World demand for helicopter gunships grows, says Russia's arms exporter
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT