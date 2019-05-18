Russian Politics & Diplomacy
First estimates of losses from Druzhba oil pipeline incident will be presented on Monday

Business & Economy
May 18, 14:10 UTC+3

"The group has already started working. First results will be on Monday," Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak

© Mikhail Metsel/TASS

ARCHANGELKOYE /Moscow Region /, May 18. /TASS/. A joint working group of Russia and Belarus to assess losses caused by oil contamination in the Druzhba pipeline will present first results on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak told reporters.

"The group has already started working. First results will be on Monday," Kozak said.

On Thursday, Kozak told reporters that Russia and Belarus had created a working group of eight people to assess losses from oil contamination in the Druzhba oil pipeline. The group comprises representatives of Belarusian company Belneftekhim and Russia’s Energy Ministry.

