Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia and Belarus to develop new timetable for Druzhba pipeline resumption

Business & Economy
May 17, 20:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Belneftekhim said in a statement that the parties outlined steps "to clean the pipeline system in Belarus to ensure oil supplies to Poland and Germany"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 17. / TASS /. Belneftekhim specialists are developing a new schedule together with their Russian colleagues for replacing oil with pure oil for further transit to European destinations, the company press service reported on Friday.

"At present, the company specialists and its organizations are working in Moscow together with the Russian side, primarily on the technical issues of resuming the Druzhba pipeline operation. A new production schedule is being developed for replacing Transneft’s resources with elevated organochlorine oil with a net for further transit in all Druzhba’s European destinations, as well as in the direction of Naftan, the press service said in a statement.

The statement also says that after the talks between Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak met with Belarus Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko on May 16, and the meeting of the European oil transporters in Bratislava, the parties outlined steps "to clean the pipeline system in Belarus to ensure oil supplies to Poland and Germany". The talks between Kozak and Lyashenko resulted in the optimistic assessment of pipeline's normal operation restoration, and the outcome of the damage compensation negotiations.

On April 19, the Belarusian petrochemical company Belneftekhim reported a sharp deterioration in the quality of the Russian oil running through the pipeline. Both Belarusian refineries - the Mozyrsky refinery (Gomel region) and Naftan (Vitebsk region) - reported the risk of equipment facing damage and almost halved the refining volumes. On April 23, Belarus was forced to halt exports of light oil products to Ukraine, Poland and Baltic countries due to deliveries of poor quality oil.

Poland, Germany, Ukraine and Slovakia suspended crude oil supplies from Russia through the Druzhba oil pipeline. The pollutant was revealed at the Samara-Unecha section. Russia’s Energy Ministry referred to technical issues as the reason for the contamination of the oil, saying that the problem would be ironed out quickly. A criminal case was initiated in connection with the incident.

Supplies of clean Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline to Belarus resumed on May 2. Ukraine resumed oil transit to Europe on May 11. Transneft pipeline operator reported that the supply of standard oil to Slovakia and Hungary will resume between May 21 and May 24. In the near future, the resumption of deliveries to Poland and Germany is also expected.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Belarus
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Dalai Lama not barred from entering Russia
2
Militants preparing provocation with chemical weapons in Syria — reconciliation center
3
Russia denies accusations of violating humanitarian law in Syria’s Idlib
4
Latvia needs to consider rebuilding relations with Russia, says former mayor of Riga
5
Bon Jovi to kick off 2019 European tour in Moscow, first show in Russia in 30 years
6
Belarus eager to buy Russian-made Pantsyr, Tor air defense missile systems
7
Turkey won’t drop either S-400 or Patriot missile systems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT