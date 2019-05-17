Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Turk Stream to start on time, despite US pressure, Russian speaker says

Business & Economy
May 17, 20:15 UTC+3
ISTANBUL, May 17. / TASS/. TheTurk Stream gas pipeline will start operating as planned on December 31, despite the sanctions pressure from the United States, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko told reporters on Friday, after the meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

"Sanctions are issued constantly not only against Russia, but also against their allies. For example, starting today it has already been announced, that the preferential trade relations terms with Turkey have been canceled," she said in response to a question about the possible impact of sanctions on this project, adding that "Turkey is an ally of the United States."

"As for the Turk Stream, the underwater part of it has already been completed and there is a clear understanding that on December 31, as it was planned, before the end of this year, Russian gas will already flow through the Turk Stream," said Matvienko.

Topics
Turkish Stream
Persons
Valentina Matviyenko
