OMV with its EU partners will manage to implement Nord Stream-2, vows Austrian chancellor

Business & Economy
May 17, 15:14 UTC+3 VIENNA

The Austrian chancellor noted that "there are different opinions about the Nord Stream 2 project within the European Union"

VIENNA, May 17. /TASS/. Austria, its oil and gas company OMV will manage, together with European partners, to implement the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, Austrian Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurtz at a joint press conference with OMV CEO Rainer Seele in Vienna on Friday.

"As the Federal Chancellor and as a committed European, I personally consider this project [Nord Stream 2] to be positive. As well as the German government and many other countries in the European Union. I’m sure we can implement this project together," Kurtz said when answering journalists' questions.

The Austrian Chancellor noted that "there are different opinions about the Nord Stream 2 project within the European Union."

"As the Federal Chancellor of Austria, as a committed European, I am responsible and I have my own opinion. For Austria and Europe, the more energy sources, the better. The more different routes, the better," Kurz stressed.

About the project

The Nord Stream 2 project will consist of two gas pipeline lines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The total capacity of the project is 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The cost of construction is estimated at 9.5 billion euros.

The pipeline will bypass transit countries - Ukraine, Belarus, Poland and other Eastern European and Baltic countries through exclusive economic zones and territorial waters of five countries - Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Germany. Only Denmark has not issued permission for the construction. Nord Stream 2 AG, the project’s operator, still expects to get the permit from Denmark by the end of 2019.

The sole shareholder of Nord Stream 2 AG is Gazprom. Gazprom's European partners - Wintershall, Uniper, OMV, Engie and Royal Dutch Shell - will finance 50% of the project.

