Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US promotes its energy companies to detriment of Europe’s interests, says Security Council

Business & Economy
May 16, 16:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Security Council Assistant Secretary Alexander Abelin said that in the context of high import dependency of the Russian fuel and energy complex, domestic threats to the energy security aggravated

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The United States are brazenly lobbying their energy companies, acting to the detriment of other countries including their European allies, Assistant Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Abelin told reporters.

"Blatant lobbying, impertinent pushing through of the American energy companies and providers’ interests is carried out by the US administration without looking back at the interests of even their closest allies in Europe," he pointed out. Abelin underlined that Washington’s sanctions against the Russian energy sector, particularly the ones aimed at the Nord Stream 2 project, LNG industry and introducing cutting-edge technologies of extracting the hard-to-reach hydrocarbon resources, are also the factors that escalate the threats to the Russian energy security.

According to the Security Council representative, these factors are considered in the latest version of the Russian Energy Security Doctrine. "The evaluation of the condition and prospects of the Russian energy sector, as well as the situation on the international energy markets showed that a number of new energy challenges and threats that Russia is facing have emerged as a result of the aggravated politicization of international relations," he underlined. "In particular, the situation is exacerbated by bolstering protectionist measures in national economies and discriminatory actions of other states against Russian companies, exporting energy sources."

According to Abelin, in the context of high import dependency of the Russian fuel and energy complex, domestic threats to the energy security aggravated. These threats cone from high physical and non-economic wear and tear of the significant part of manufacturing funds and energy infrastructure, low level of development and application of cutting-edge technologies, as well as lack of highly experienced workers to develop and apply them. "We still haven’t dealt with the issue of payment failures for the exported energy sources, the energy sector continues to be mired by high level of crime in, terror attack on critically important energy facilities persist," he added.

The Assistant Secretary of the Security Council emphasized that for the first time the new doctrine is based on the risk-oriented approach, which is aimed at identifying and forestalling the new risks and threats to the Russian energy security and allows to apply effective and preventive measures to neutralize them. "Such an approach will be implemented as a risk management system in the Russian energy security sphere," Abelin clarified.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New Pantsir-S1M upgraded after Syria to be able to hit any drones — designer
2
Putin says 76 Su-57 jets to be purchased before 2028
3
Some defense capabilities against hypersonic weapons available in Russia today — expert
4
Merkel confirms plans to leave politics after 2021
5
Sukhoi ex-designer blames pilots for SSJ-100 crash at Sheremetyevo airport
6
World demand for helicopter gunships grows, says Russia's arms exporter
7
"Super brains" in board and card games from all over the world play together in Hengshui
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT