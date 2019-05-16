Russia, EU ready for gas transit talks, data depends on Ukraine — Energy Ministry

BERLIN, May 16. /TASS/. The trilateral consultations between Russia, the European Union (EU) and Ukraine on gas transit are delayed due to political uncertainty in Ukraine, Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky said on Thursday, adding that the Russian and EU sides are ready for the talks and the exact date will depend on the Ukrainian side.

