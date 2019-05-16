Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, EU ready for gas transit talks, data depends on Ukraine — Energy Ministry

Business & Economy
May 16, 15:43 UTC+3

The date of Russian-EU-Ukrainian trilateral consultations on gas transit is delayed due to political uncertainty in Ukraine, the deputy energy minister said

BERLIN, May 16. /TASS/. The trilateral consultations between Russia, the European Union (EU) and Ukraine on gas transit are delayed due to political uncertainty in Ukraine, Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky said on Thursday, adding that the Russian and EU sides are ready for the talks and the exact date will depend on the Ukrainian side.

"The date of Russian-EU-Ukrainian trilateral consultations on gas transit is delayed due to political uncertainty in Ukraine. It will depend on Ukraine’s decision. Russia and the European Commission are ready for the talks," he said.

