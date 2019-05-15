Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin says Kiev’s sanctions against Russia provoked response from Moscow previously

Business & Economy
May 15, 14:13 UTC+3

Dmitry Peskov commented on the decision by the Ukrainian authorities to impose restrictions starting August 1

© AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev

SOCHI, May 15. /TASS/. The previous decisions made by Kiev to slap sanctions against Russia provoked a response from Moscow, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday when commenting on yet another decision by the Ukrainian authorities to impose restrictions starting August 1.

"Let's run back over the fact that it were the Ukrainian authorities that provoked the previous decisions by the Russian side (restricting Ukrainian goods)," he said when asked about a potential response from Russia.

Ukraine’s Economic Development and Trade Ministry said earlier on Wednesday that Kiev would impose special duties on all groups of goods from Russia except for "sensitive import items" starting August 1. The Ukrainian government decided to slap new economic sanctions against Russia at a meeting on Wednesday. As a result, Kiev expects additional budget revenues from those duties of at least 3.7 bln hryvnia ($141.2 mln) already in the second half of 2019.

