Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin urges not to exaggerate impact of US-China trade war on Russia

Business & Economy
May 14, 13:23 UTC+3

The Russian economy is demonstrating quite sustainable development, according to the Kremlin spokesman

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

SOCHI, May 14. /TASS/. The US-China trade dispute will affect everyone, though one should not exaggerate its negative impact on the Russian economy, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

Read also
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov

Moscow to benefit from evolving US-China trade war — Russian diplomat

"The trade war between the United States and China cannot but have consequences for the global economic climate. Obviously, those consequences are rather negative than positive. That said, one should not exaggerate those consequences for (Russia) as the (Russian) economy is demonstrating quite sustainable development from the viewpoint of basic parameters now," he said when asked about possible risks for Moscow due to the trade dispute between Washington and Beijing.

Peskov noted that the measures to stabilize economy and hedge trade and economic turbulence risks being assumed are noticeable: "The stabilizing effect of the government’s measures is evident."

"That is why the impact is obviously inevitable, though one should not exaggerate it regarding (Russia)," he added.

The Kremlin spokesman also emphasized Russia’s ambitious goals to expand cooperation with China and the positive dynamics in the field. Meanwhile, he added: "As for the US, things are worse here, though President (of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin - TASS) has repeatedly said that Russia is keen to develop trade and economic cooperation with the US."

"Washington and Beijing can wage those trade wars, though that is not our war. Russia is interested in building independent relations both with China and with the US," he concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin announces agenda for Putin’s meeting with Pompeo
2
Russia launches serial production of anti-submarine warfare missile
3
Russia, China ready to provide security guarantees to North Korea, says Lavrov
4
Pompeo arrives in Sochi for talks with Lavrov
5
Russian, Kazakh military to hold joint exercises in both countries 2019
6
Russia to complete construction of helicopter maintenance center in Peru in 2019
7
Putin may discuss with Pompeo possible Russia-US summit in Osaka, Kremlin says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT