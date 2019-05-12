Chelyabinsk Region ready to work with investors from China - Governor

XI’AN, May 12. /TASS/. The Chelyabinsk Region is interested in developing cooperation with China and ready to work with Chinese investors, Governor Alexei Teksler told reporters.

The governor is visiting Xi’an as part of the delegation of Russian regions attending the Silk Road Expo 2019 exhibition.

"I suggested that Chinese partners invest into the Chelyabinsk Region - into sectors that can be of interest for them, and we are ready to carry such work," Teksler said.

Cooperation ties between the region and China are currently confined to processing industrials, the metals industry in the first instance, the governor said. "Interaction is present in the line of mechanical engineering and agricultural cooperation is developing rather actively in recent years - regrettably, mainly in terms of the raw agricultural materials. We are interested in maximizing interaction in agriculture and supply not merely grain and agricultural produce gathered on fields, but also processed products with the highest degree of processing," Teksler added.