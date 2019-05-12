Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Tyumen Region can create large logistical center together with China - Governor

Business & Economy
May 12, 7:59 UTC+3 XI’AN

"Logistics is the area we consider interesting, particularly as part of the Silk Road project. We can offer a joint project of establishing the large logistical center in Tyumen," Alexander Moor said

XI’AN, May 12. /TASS/. The Tyumen Region is ready to develop transport communication with China and can offer a joint project of establishing a major logistical center in the region, Governor Alexander Moor told reporters. The official arrived in the delegation of Russian regions attending the Silk Road Expo 2019 exhibition.

"Logistics is the area we consider interesting, particularly as part of the Silk Road project. We can offer a joint project of establishing the large logistical center in Tyumen," Moor said.

Cooperation in terms of equipment manufacturing and technologies of oil and gas production and services is among other promising areas of cooperation with China, the governor said. The China food market is also interesting for Tyumen-based companies, he added.

