Russia’s national statistics service presents statistical accounting project in Thailand

Business & Economy
May 11, 8:19 UTC+3 BANGKOK

The project’s task is to raise the research potential in countries to form a bigger number of indicators of sustainable development

1 pages in this article

BANGKOK, May 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service Rosstat has presented a project on keeping statistical accounting at a seminar of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific in Bangkok, head of the Russian delegation, Deputy Head of Rosstat Sergey Egorenko told TASS on Friday, adding that the initiative would help raise the research potential of countries for forming a larger number of sustainable development indicators.

"That is our third joint project with the statistics department of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, the previous two have been successfully implemented. We usually focus on the Central Asia and attract Russian-speaking countries and states willing to join our initiatives, to projects," he said.

According to Egorenko, "the project’s task is to raise the research potential in countries to form a bigger number of indicators of sustainable development."

"We launched the project during the seminar in Bangkok. We tried to find out the main priorities of the countries in a move to focus on particular issues," he said. "The project will result in making countries able to calculate a considerably larger number of various indicators compared with what exists now. That will mean that countries themselves will know much more about sustainable development, which will surely contribute seriously to the global process. It is necessary to obtain the data calculated under international methodology from as many countries as possible for calculating the global value. If figures from nine more countries (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Mongolia, Vietnam - TASS) become available at a global level, that will become a breakthrough," Egorenko explained.

