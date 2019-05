MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Ust-Luga, a port in the Russian northwestern Leningrad region, has resumed shipping Russian export crude compliant with GOST (All Union State Standard) requirements, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Friday.

"Earlier, on May 8, on spec oil was transported to the metering station of Ust-Luga port. On May 9, it started to flow into a tank farm for being loaded onto tankers," the ministry added.