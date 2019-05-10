Russian, French prime ministers discuss economic cooperation

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has held a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Edouard Philippe, the Russian cabinet’s press service said in a statement on Friday.

The parties "discussed pressing issues concerning Russian-French interaction, including trade, economic and investment cooperation," the statement reads. Medvedev and Philippe also talked about a schedule for future contacts between the two countries’ governments.

According to the press service, the telephone call was initiated by France.