HeadHunter’s shares up 16.3 pp on first day of IPO

Business & Economy
May 10, 3:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

By the end of the trading day the price of the company’s share reached $15.7

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Shares of Russian recruiting company HeadHunter rose by 16.3 pp in the first day of trading on the NASDAQ.

According to the stock exchange, the stock price rose by 14 pp in the first hour of trading. As of 15:46 local time (22:46 Moscow time), the price increased by 22 pp, to $16.47 per share, thereby reaching maximum figures. By the end of the trading day the price of the company’s share reached $15.7.

On May 9, HeadHunter held an initial public offering (IPO) at a price of $13.5 per share.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, VTB Capital, BofA Merrill Lynch and Sberbank CIB act as bookrunners.

Earlier the company reported that it can raise $220.1 mln through the IPO. Also it was noted that the volume of IPO may grow to $253.1 mln, taking into consideration the option the organizers of the IPO can sell within 30 days to buy an additional 2,445,652 receipts at the offering price.

The shares of Headhunter have been listed at the US NASDAQ under the ticker HHR.

HeadHunter, which is estimated at $675 mln, had already planned an IPO in 2018, but had to postpone it due to the adoption of the next package of anti-Russian sanctions in the United States.

HeadHunter was founded in 2000. More than 500,000 vacancies and more than 30 mln CVs are posted on the company's website. The company is owned by the Elbrus Capital fund, which bought it in 2016 from Mail.Ru Group for 10 bln rubles ($ 153 mln).

