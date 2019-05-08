Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Morgan Stanley interested in operations in Russia

Business & Economy
May 08, 20:49 UTC+3 NEW YORK

Morgan Stanley is committed to Russia and is retaining its presence in the Russian market, a source close to the bank said

Share
1 pages in this article

NEW YORK, May 8. /TASS/. Morgan Stanley is interested in continuation of operations in Russia and will keep the long-term presence in Moscow, the US investment bank told TASS on Wednesday.

"Morgan Stanley remains committed to Russia, we will maintain our longstanding on-the-ground presence in Moscow and will ensure that our clients in Russia continue to benefit from the capabilities of the firm, in particular as it relates to investment banking and global capital markets," the Bank says in its statement.

"Morgan Stanley is committed to Russia and is retaining its presence in the Russian market," a source close to the Bank told TASS. "This is not a withdrawal, rather a change of the operating model. The banks plans to restructure its equities and currency sales and trading desks in Moscow. The leading Investment Banking and Capital Markets franchise in Russia will not be impacted by this restructuring in any way. The remaining local presence will be focused on corporate finance, capital markets and mergers and acquisitions deals," the source said.

"One of the recent reviews in Russia highlighted the changed nature of the cost/revenue profile of its business, largely as a result of reduced client activity," the source noted. "There are a number of reasons for this reduced clients’ activity (including sanctions) but taken together the result is that it makes sense for the bank to restructure its presence in the market to ensure that it is operating as efficiently as possible," the source added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Terrorists fire 12 rockets against Russia’s Hmeymim airbase in Syria
2
Morgan Stanley interested in operations in Russia
3
Aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov to be docked for further repairs in 2020 — source
4
Pantsir, Tor-M1 systems shot down 27 rockets militants fired at Hmeymim May 6
5
Advanced silent mortars start arriving for Russian Army
6
Netherlands tries to conceal evidence concerning MH17 disaster — Russian diplomat
7
Kremlin comments on Kiev's move not to recognize Russian passports for Donbass residents
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT