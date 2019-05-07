Stress tests results show growth of financial sector’s reliability, Bank of Russia says

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Results of stress tests completed in 2018 showed growing reliability of the Russian financial sector, the Central Bank says in its annual report released on Tuesday.

"Reliability of the financial sector improved in 2018. Stress tests reveal that readiness of the financial market to counter threats has grown," the regulator noted.

The banking sector generally remained stable during the reporting year, the Central Bank added. Adequacy of the total capital of the banking sector was above the regulatory minimum value even in the worst-case scenario (the average oil price drop to $25 per barrel), the regulator noted.

"The Bank of Russia opened a project on development of an integrated supervising stress testing system for purposes of further improvement of stress testing approaches and the increase of the proactive component of the banking supervision process in 2018," the report said. Implementation of the project is planned for 2019-2020.