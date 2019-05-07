Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Stress tests results show growth of financial sector’s reliability, Bank of Russia says

Business & Economy
May 07, 23:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Central Bank said in its annual report that "stress tests reveal that readiness of the financial market to counter threats has grown"

Share
1 pages in this article
The Bank of Russia headquarters in Moscow

The Bank of Russia headquarters in Moscow

© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Results of stress tests completed in 2018 showed growing reliability of the Russian financial sector, the Central Bank says in its annual report released on Tuesday.

Read also
Bank of Russia

Risk of a slowdown in global economic growth still looming, warns Bank of Russia

"Reliability of the financial sector improved in 2018. Stress tests reveal that readiness of the financial market to counter threats has grown," the regulator noted.

The banking sector generally remained stable during the reporting year, the Central Bank added. Adequacy of the total capital of the banking sector was above the regulatory minimum value even in the worst-case scenario (the average oil price drop to $25 per barrel), the regulator noted.

"The Bank of Russia opened a project on development of an integrated supervising stress testing system for purposes of further improvement of stress testing approaches and the increase of the proactive component of the banking supervision process in 2018," the report said. Implementation of the project is planned for 2019-2020.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Central Bank of Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
SSJ-100 plane returned to tarmac due to failure of communication and autopilot systems
2
Most of those who died in Superjet-100 fire Sunday choked on combustion products
3
Diplomat confirms preparations for Lavrov-Pompeo meeting in Sochi
4
Ukraine should brace for fuel shortages following Russia's oil export ban — analyst
5
Two years 'stolen by corrupt failed coup': Trump retweets Falwell’s call to extend term
6
Pantsir, Tor-M1 systems shot down 27 rockets militants fired at Hmeymim May 6
7
41 people died in plane fire at Moscow airport
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT