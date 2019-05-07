Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Two Russian airlines to carry out flights to Taiwan starting late May

Business & Economy
May 07, 19:57 UTC+3 HONG KONG

In September 2018, Taiwan officials announced visa-free entry for Russian citizens planning to visit the island for a period up to 14 days

HONG KONG, May 7. /TASS/. Two Russian airlines, S7 Airlines and charter company Royal Flight are launching regular flights to Taiwan starting May 24 and 25 respectively, Radio Taiwan International informed on Tuesday, citing a local commercial aviation directorate.

Russian flag carrier Aeroflot stops flights to Sri Lanka, Bali

S7 Airlines will carry out flights between Vladivostok and Taoyuan International Airport (Taipei) every Friday on an Airbus A320 plane. The flight duration is 4 hours.

On Saturdays, a Boeing 767-300 plane will carry passengers from Moscow to Taipei. The flight duration is approximately 10.5 hours.

In September 2018, Taiwan officials announced visa-free entry for Russian citizens planning to visit the island for a period up to 14 days. This measure aimed to develop tourism will be in force until July 31, 2019 in test mode. The radio station added that around 10,000 Russian tourists visit Taiwan each year.

