Russian flag carrier Aeroflot stops flights to Sri Lanka, Bali

Business & Economy
May 07, 15:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

All the flights after May holidays until July are canceled, according to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The Russian national air carrier Aeroflot cancels flights made by its Rossiya affiliate from Moscow to Colombo, Sri Lanka, and Denpasar (Bali, Indonesia), the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) says on Tuesday.

All the flights after May holidays (the last flight will be on May 11) until July are canceled, ATOR reports. "The airline offers only one option to tourists - the money refund. At the same time, certain tourists have already flown to Sri Lanka at the end of April and are to return by mid-May. They also offered to have the refund within 30 days or take another connecting flight but with an extra payment by tourists, according to commercial tariffs," the Association says.

Flights to Sri Lanka has been suspended in line with recommendations of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Tourism Service, an official spokesperson of the Rossiya Airline informs TASS on Tuesday.

"The airline has made the decision to suspend flights to Colombo (Sri Lanka) for a month in accordance with recommendations of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Tourism Service and in connection with the end of the tourist season," the spokesperson says.

The Russian Foreign Ministry and the Tourism Service recommended earlier to refrain from visiting Sri Lanka with tourist purposes. No ban on flights to the country was introduced at the same time, ATOR says.

Flights to Denpasar "were suspended according to the plan in connection with the change in the path of routes related to closing of airspace over Pakistan and in view of the decline in the seasonal demand for flights to this destination," the Rossiya’s spokesperson adds.

