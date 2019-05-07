Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia supports idea of holding Arctic summit

Business & Economy
May 07, 13:04 UTC+3 ROVANIEMI

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov wished success to Iceland’s forthcoming presidency of the Arctic Council in 2019-2021

Share
1 pages in this article

ROVANIEMI /Finland/, May 7. /TASS/. Russia is for holding a summit of the Arctic countries when the proper conditions for it are in place, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of the Arctic Council on Tuesday.

"The challenges the Arctic is faced with today require deeper international cooperation," he said. "In particular, this question was on the agenda of the 5th international Arctic forum The Arctic - Territory of Dialogue."

Lavrov said the ongoing changes in the region opened up new opportunities in front of the adjoining countries.

"It is essential to use them correctly for the sake of the region’s stable future and people’s well-being," he said. "Russia supports the idea of holding a summit of the Arctic countries when the proper prerequisites for it are in place."

Lavrov wished success to Iceland’s forthcoming presidency of the Arctic Council in 2019-2021.

"We are prepared to furnish all-round assistance to our partners," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Dress rehearsal for Victory Day Parade kicks off on Moscow’s Red Square
2
Russia to start development of nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in 2023 — source
3
Advanced silent mortars start arriving for Russian Army
4
Diplomat confirms preparations for Lavrov-Pompeo meeting in Sochi
5
Turkish servicemen to start training to operate S-400 systems this month — source
6
Aeroflot to pay compensation to all passengers, victim’s families after plane crash
7
Aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov to be docked for further repairs in 2020 — source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT