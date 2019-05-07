Russia supports idea of holding Arctic summit

ROVANIEMI /Finland/, May 7. /TASS/. Russia is for holding a summit of the Arctic countries when the proper conditions for it are in place, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of the Arctic Council on Tuesday.

"The challenges the Arctic is faced with today require deeper international cooperation," he said. "In particular, this question was on the agenda of the 5th international Arctic forum The Arctic - Territory of Dialogue."

Lavrov said the ongoing changes in the region opened up new opportunities in front of the adjoining countries.

"It is essential to use them correctly for the sake of the region’s stable future and people’s well-being," he said. "Russia supports the idea of holding a summit of the Arctic countries when the proper prerequisites for it are in place."

Lavrov wished success to Iceland’s forthcoming presidency of the Arctic Council in 2019-2021.

"We are prepared to furnish all-round assistance to our partners," he added.