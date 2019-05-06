Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Mercedes-Benz to recall 1,600 S-class sedans in Russia, says watchdog

Business & Economy
May 06, 17:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The recall will cover automobiles sold fbetween March 2017 and June 2018

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. AO Mercedes-Benz RUS, the Russian dealer of Mercedes-Benz, will recall 1,600 S-class sedans in Russia due to problems with functioning of the driver assistance package, the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) reports on Monday.

The recall will cover automobiles sold from March 2017 to June 2018, the regulator says.

"The function of detecting absence of hands on the steering wheel may not conform to the specification in certain vehicles with the Ditronic Plus and the driver assistant," the federal agency reports.

The position of the steering rack boot will be checked and ESP control unit software will be corrected and updated in case of need in mentioned automobiles. All repair work will be carried out free of charge for vehicle owners, the regulator says.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US citizen listed among passengers killed in aircraft fire at Sheremetyevo
2
Lavrov, Pompeo holding talks in Finland
3
Flight attendant dies trying to save passengers in plane fire at Moscow airport
4
41 people died in plane fire at Moscow airport
5
Most of those who died in Superjet-100 fire Sunday choked on combustion products
6
Venezuela’s government cannot decide on Guaido’s arrest, says top diplomat
7
Venezuela's top diplomat says CIA behind attempts to overthrow Maduro's government
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT