Mercedes-Benz to recall 1,600 S-class sedans in Russia, says watchdog

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. AO Mercedes-Benz RUS, the Russian dealer of Mercedes-Benz, will recall 1,600 S-class sedans in Russia due to problems with functioning of the driver assistance package, the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) reports on Monday.

The recall will cover automobiles sold from March 2017 to June 2018, the regulator says.

"The function of detecting absence of hands on the steering wheel may not conform to the specification in certain vehicles with the Ditronic Plus and the driver assistant," the federal agency reports.

The position of the steering rack boot will be checked and ESP control unit software will be corrected and updated in case of need in mentioned automobiles. All repair work will be carried out free of charge for vehicle owners, the regulator says.