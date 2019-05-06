Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian government initiates bill on support for businesses in the Arctic

Business & Economy
May 06, 15:53 UTC+3 TASS

The document regulates aspects of construction in the Arctic zone, entrance, exit and residence of foreign citizens in the Arctic

Share
1 pages in this article

TASS, May 6. The Russian government prepared a bill on state support for businesses working in the Russian Arctic zone. The bill’s text was posted on the government’s website.

Read also

Russia will never leave Arctic, top senator assures

"The status of the Arctic zone’s resident will be granted in compliance with the criteria listed in the bill," a document, describing the bill reads. "One of the criteria is the minimum investments within a certain period of time (at least 500,000 rubles ($7,700) within first three years)."

The document regulates aspects of construction in the Arctic zone, entrance, exit and residence of foreign citizens in the Arctic. Besides, the bill contains general conditions for the residents’ work and regulates due inspections.

According to the document, describing the government’s legislative initiative, if the bill comes into force, it will "favor implementation of Russia’s State Program on the Arctic zone’s social and economic development."

The government’s website reads the bill’s public discussion will continue for 20 business days - to June 3.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US citizen listed among passengers killed in aircraft fire at Sheremetyevo
2
Flight attendant dies trying to save passengers in plane fire at Moscow airport
3
Most of those who died in Superjet-100 fire Sunday choked on combustion products
4
Russian hi-tech firm developing new shells for Tornado multiple launch rocket systems
5
41 people died in plane fire at Moscow airport
6
Russian border guards may resume joint exercises with US in Pacific
7
Venezuela’s government cannot decide on Guaido’s arrest, says top diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT