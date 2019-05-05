Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Decree introducing messenger user identification by phone number takes effect

Business & Economy
May 05, 10:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Mobile operators will be obliged to include information about the apps their subscribers use into their databases

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The decree of the Russian government introducing messenger user identification by phone number takes effect starting Sunday, May 5. A respective document was signed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on November 6, 2018.

According to the document, messaging services will now have to verify registration data through mobile operators who are obliged to provide subscriber information within 20 minutes upon receiving a request from a messenger. In the event that a mobile operator fails to provide user information within the specified timeframe or cites a lack of such information, the identification will be considered invalid.

Mobile operators will be obliged to include information about the apps their subscribers use into their databases, as well as users’ unique identification codes. In addition, mobile operators will also have to inform messengers’ administration within 24 hours in case a contract with a user is terminated. After that, the user will have to be re-identified in the messaging service.

Deputy Prime Minister Maksim Akimov said earlier that the new messenger user identification rules are not expected to bring problems and financial issues for the IT sector. Head of Russia’s media watchdog Alexander Zharov emphasized that the new rules would facilitate the investigative activities of law enforcement agencies. According to Zharov, arranging cooperation between mobile operators and messaging services will not require great financial resources.

All mobile operators (Beeline, MTS, Megafon and Tele2) interviewed by TASS prior to the government’s decree entering into force said they are ready to carry out the new requirements.

Megafon’s press service said that the decree "channels into a legal direction the existing relations envisioning that messenger users are identified by phone number," which means that nothing would change for users of those services.

On the other hand, press service of Vimpelcom (Beeline brand) complained that the work on user identification requires the participation of both telecom service providers and messengers themselves, which show little interest in cooperation though.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump says relations with Russia have tremendous potential
2
Washington sees Immortal Regiment procession fourth time
3
Russia regards relations with Uzbekistan as strategic partnership — Lavrov
4
Decree introducing messenger user identification by phone number takes effect
5
Agreement reached on Lavrov-Pompeo meeting in Finland, says senior diplomat
6
Russia-US relations must become prerequisite of world peace again - Nebenzya
7
Deripaska says he is ready to give up control of GAZ Group — media
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT