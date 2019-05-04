EU signatories to Iran nuclear deal committed to preserve financial channels with Iran

LONDON, May 4. /TASS/. Paris, London, Berlin and Brussels are set to keep financial and trade channels with Iran in place, despite the United States’ decision not to extend waivers concerning oil trade with Iran, and call on Moscow and Beijing to do the same, the European Union’s foreign policy chief and top diplomats from Germany, France and the United Kingdom said in a joint statement on Saturday.

"The remaining participants to the JCPoA are committed to working on the preservation and maintenance of financial channels and exports for Iran, together with third countries interested in supporting the JCPoA. We are determined to pursue efforts, together with other European partners, to enable the continuation of legitimate trade with Iran, including through the operationalization of the special purpose vehicle „INSTEX"," the statement says.

"The shareholders are committed to significantly increasing their financial contributions to INSTEX’s operational budget. We encourage all countries, including Russia and China as JCPOA participants, to make their best efforts to pursue the legitimate trade that the agreement allows for, through concrete steps," it says.

Washington re-imposed anti-Iranian sanctions, including a ban on oil trade with Iran, in November 2018 shortly after Trump took a decision on the United States’ unilateral withdrawal from the JCPoA, also known as Iran nuclear deal. However a 180-day exception was made for eight countries and territories, namely China, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Turkey, importing hydrocarbons from Iran to prevent oil price hikes and give some time to search for alternatives. The waiver period expired on May 2.

Following the United States’ withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), also known as Iran nuclear deal, and the subsequent tightening of the sanctions regime, the Iranian economy faced serious problems in the banking sector. Under pressure from Washington, Teheran was disconnected from the international payment system SWIFT, which told adversely on Iranian businesses’ relations with foreign partners.

In January 2019, the United Kingdom, Germany and France (the European Union signatories to the nuclear deal) launched a special purpose vehicle (SPV) dubbed the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) in order to facilitate legal trade with Iran bypassing the US sanctions. France agreed to take the SPV under its jurisdiction.