OMV earmarks 44 mln euro to finance Nord Stream 2 in Q1 2019

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Austria’s OMV oil and gas company has earmarked 44 mln euro to finance the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the first quarter of 2019, the company said.

A year earlier, in the first quarter of 2018, OMV earmarked 81 mln euro for the purpose. In all, the company allocated 600 mln euro to finance the project by the end of 2018 since the beginning of its implementation. The total cost of building the pipeline is 9.5 bln euro. The share of each of the five European partners in financing the project is 10%. Therefore, OMV has already provided 644 mln euro of 950 mln.