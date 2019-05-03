Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

OMV earmarks 44 mln euro to finance Nord Stream 2 in Q1 2019

Business & Economy
May 03, 10:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A year earlier, in the first quarter of 2018, company earmarked 81 mln euro for the purpose

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Austria’s OMV oil and gas company has earmarked 44 mln euro to finance the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the first quarter of 2019, the company said.

A year earlier, in the first quarter of 2018, OMV earmarked 81 mln euro for the purpose. In all, the company allocated 600 mln euro to finance the project by the end of 2018 since the beginning of its implementation. The total cost of building the pipeline is 9.5 bln euro. The share of each of the five European partners in financing the project is 10%. Therefore, OMV has already provided 644 mln euro of 950 mln.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Zelensky says Ukraine and Russia share only state border, have nothing else in common
2
Agreement reached on Lavrov-Pompeo meeting in Finland, says senior diplomat
3
Guaido does not rule out military intervention in Venezuela
4
Georgian president’s visit to US canceled - TV
5
Russia’s cutting-edge frigate arrives in Sevastopol
6
EU Commissioner Oettinger favors applying EU gas directive rules to Nord Stream 2
7
More than 1,500 paratroopers take part in massive drills in Crimea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT