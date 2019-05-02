Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Quality of oil is expected to normalize at port of Ust-Lug by May 7 - Ministry of Energy

Business & Economy
May 02, 17:57 UTC+3

The normalization of qualitative characteristics at the Druzhba main oil pipeline is proceeding on schedule

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Measures to normalize the quality of the Russian oil for Belarus are being carried out on schedule, and on Thursday clean oil was delivered on the territory of the republic, the Russian Ministry of Energy told journalists.

"Regarding the specified fact, the on spec oil will be delivered to the Mozyr Oil Refinery on May 4, as was planned, whereas the qualitative characteristics of oil will normalize at the port of Ust-Luga before May 7, 2019," the ministry said in a statement released on Thursday.

The normalization of qualitative characteristics at the Druzhba main oil pipeline is proceeding on schedule, the Ministry of Energy noted.

