Russia, Uzbekistan coordinate site for construction of nuclear power plant in republic

TASHKENT, May 2. /TASS/. The site for the construction of the first nuclear power station in Uzbekistan under Rosatom’s project has been coordinated, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists on Thursday.

"An agreement was reached on the site [for the nuclear power plant’s construction]," he said.

Regular consultations between Rosatom’s administration and the colleagues from Uzbekistan will be held in the near future, the minister said. The intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Uzbekistan on the construction of a nuclear power station in the Navoi Region was signed in September 2018. The project stipulates the construction of two energy units with reactors of the VVER-1200 type. In October 2018, during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Uzbekistan the presidents of the two states launched the project. The first power unit of the station is planned to be launched by the end of 2028.