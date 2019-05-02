Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Uzbekistan coordinate site for construction of nuclear power plant in republic

Business & Economy
May 02, 17:28 updated at: May 02, 18:08 UTC+3

Regular consultations between Rosatom’s administration and the colleagues from Uzbekistan will be held in the near future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

Share
1 pages in this article

TASHKENT, May 2. /TASS/. The site for the construction of the first nuclear power station in Uzbekistan under Rosatom’s project has been coordinated, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists on Thursday.

"An agreement was reached on the site [for the nuclear power plant’s construction]," he said.

Regular consultations between Rosatom’s administration and the colleagues from Uzbekistan will be held in the near future, the minister said. The intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Uzbekistan on the construction of a nuclear power station in the Navoi Region was signed in September 2018. The project stipulates the construction of two energy units with reactors of the VVER-1200 type. In October 2018, during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Uzbekistan the presidents of the two states launched the project. The first power unit of the station is planned to be launched by the end of 2028.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov denounces US’ statement about Russia’s role in situation in Venezuela as wrong
2
Putin calls for maintaining freedom of Internet
3
Pure Russian oil arrives in Belarus via Druzhba pipeline
4
Zelensky says Ukraine and Russia share only state border, have nothing else in common
5
Putin signs law on reliable Russian Internet
6
Maria Sharapova withdraws from WTA tennis tournament in Rome due to shoulder injury
7
Georgian president’s visit to US canceled - TV
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT