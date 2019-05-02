German ruling party’s leader backs Nord Stream 2 project’s construction

BERLIN, May 2. /TASS/. Germany’s ruling party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), backs the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, while understanding some countries’ concerns, its leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said in an interview with DPA news agency.

"The CDU has always said that it supports this project," the party’s leader said, noting that gas is becoming an important source of energy for Germany, which is giving up nuclear energy and coal. "It’s clear that this project arouses concerns and fears among many neighboring states - for example Ukraine and Poland," she added.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been struggling to ensure guarantees for Ukraine’s energy security, she noted. Earlier, the German leadership said Ukraine should continue being a transit country for Russian gas.

The Nord Stream 2 project will consist of two gas pipeline lines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters of gas per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The total capacity of the project is 55 bln cubic meters of gas per year. The construction’s price tag is estimated at 9.5 bln euro. The pipeline is expected to be launched by the end of 2019.

The United States strongly opposes the construction of Russia’s new pipeline to Europe. Washington has repeatedly threatened to impose sanctions against the project and its European participants. The US authorities earlier said they were planning to supply liquefied natural gas to Europe.