Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

German ruling party’s leader backs Nord Stream 2 project’s construction

Business & Economy
May 02, 14:11 UTC+3 BERLIN

"It’s clear that this project arouses concerns and fears among many neighboring states - for example Ukraine and Poland", Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said

Share
1 pages in this article

BERLIN, May 2. /TASS/. Germany’s ruling party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), backs the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, while understanding some countries’ concerns, its leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said in an interview with DPA news agency.

"The CDU has always said that it supports this project," the party’s leader said, noting that gas is becoming an important source of energy for Germany, which is giving up nuclear energy and coal. "It’s clear that this project arouses concerns and fears among many neighboring states - for example Ukraine and Poland," she added.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been struggling to ensure guarantees for Ukraine’s energy security, she noted. Earlier, the German leadership said Ukraine should continue being a transit country for Russian gas.

The Nord Stream 2 project will consist of two gas pipeline lines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters of gas per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The total capacity of the project is 55 bln cubic meters of gas per year. The construction’s price tag is estimated at 9.5 bln euro. The pipeline is expected to be launched by the end of 2019.

The United States strongly opposes the construction of Russia’s new pipeline to Europe. Washington has repeatedly threatened to impose sanctions against the project and its European participants. The US authorities earlier said they were planning to supply liquefied natural gas to Europe.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
A Just Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin signs law on reliable Russian Internet
2
Russian delegation to call on OSCE Parliamentary Assembly to assess Odessa tragedy
3
British PM dismisses defense secretary due to security leakage - PM’s office
4
Moscow hopes Kiev will hold unbiased investigation into Odessa tragedy
5
President Maduro says ready to adopt plan of changes to Venezuela’s administration
6
Next hearing on WikiLeaks founder’s extradition due on May 30
7
Georgian president’s visit to US canceled - TV
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT