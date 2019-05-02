Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Wintershall and Dea of Mikhail Fridman complete merger

Business & Economy
May 02, 10:22 updated at: May 02, 10:48 UTC+3

The merger was endorsed by all relevant authorities and shareholders, Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer of the new company Mario Mehren said

Share
1 pages in this article
Mikhail Fridman

Mikhail Fridman

© Mikhail Dzhaparidze/TASS

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The deal of German company BASF and LetterOne owned by Russian businessman Mikhail Fridman on the merger of their oil and gas assets, Wintershall and Dea, was closed on May 1, the companies said in a statement.

The merger was endorsed by all relevant authorities and shareholders, Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer of the new company Mario Mehren said.

The united company has assets in Europe, Russia, Latin America and Africa. Its production totals 590,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, and joint hydrocarbon reserves are estimated at 2.4 bln barrels. Wintershall Dea is now the leading independent gas and oil company in Europe, according to the statement.

BASF and LetterOne are planning to offer shares in Wintershall Dea through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the second half of 2020.

In late 2017, BASF, which owns Wintershall, and Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne announced intention to combine their oil and gas assets. According to the plan, at the initial stage, BASF and LetterOne will hold 67% and 33% in the united company respectively.

LetterOne bought Germany’s Dea oil and gas company in 2015, and BASF was among the contenders. Now Dea has 128 licenses in eight countries, and its production reached 50 mln BOE in 2016. In October 2017, Norway’s branch of E.ON. joined this asset.

Germany’s Wintershall is a 100% subsidiary of BASF. The company is Gazprom’s partner in building the Nord Stream 2 project. Wintershall has shares in Gazprom’s joint ventures in Russia: the development of the Achimovsk deposit, part of Urengoi field, and the Yuzhno-Russkoye oil and gas field.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
President Maduro says ready to adopt plan of changes to Venezuela’s administration
2
Georgian president’s visit to US canceled - TV
3
Wintershall and Dea of Mikhail Fridman complete merger
4
Lavrov in conversation with Pompeo blames US for support for attempted coup in Venezuela
5
Russian Defense Ministry refutes reports on death of four military servicemen in Syria
6
US White House urges Russia to renounce support of Maduro’s regime in Venezuela
7
Russian Navy to receive 40 advanced minesweepers by 2030
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT